Deputies ask for help identifying persons of interest in Lavish Lounge shooting

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) - Greenville County Sheriff’s deputies say they have identified four persons of interest in a nightclub shooting that killed 2 people, and injured eight others.
Lt. Jimmy Bolt, with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, says they have reason to believe the four people may be from the Atlanta area.
Around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, shots rang out at Lavish Lounge on White Horse Road in Greenville.
Sheriff Hobart Lewis says there were multiple shooters, and deputies could hear the gunfire as they drove past the scene.
Bolt says the victims in the shooting range from 21 to 51 years of age, and include nine males and one female.
The Greenville County coroner's office identified the two people killed as Mykala Bell, 23, of Greenville and Clarence Sterling Johnson, 51, of Duncan. Both were taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.
Bolt says at last check, those who remain hospitalized are listed in stable condition.
Early Sunday morning, Sheriff Hobart Lewis said there was a concert happening inside the club at the time of the shooting.
He said there was a “very, very, very, large crowd” inside the club.
