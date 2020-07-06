Lexington Co. deputies arrest 22-year-old man accused of shooting at victim inside of a parked car

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has arrested 22-year-old Elijah Ross in connection with a shooting that occurred on Sunday morning.
Officials said Ross was in the man’s car located on the 2700 block of Naples Pass when they got into an argument. Ross, according to deputies, got out of the car and fired several shots at the man in the car.
The sheriff’s office said several bullets hit the car, but no one was hurt during the shooting.
A short time after the shooting happened, Ross was arrested at his home.
Ross has been charged with attempted murder, unlawful carrying of a pistol, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
He is currently being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.