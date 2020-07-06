Clarendon Co. deputy laid to rest in Monday ceremony

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office announced Lt. Curtis Hickman has been to rest in a ceremony Monday afternoon.
Clarendon County Sheriff Tim Baxley posted to Facebook on June 29 to inform the public that Hickman had passed away.
“It is with great sadness that I inform you all that Lt. Curtis Hickman has passed away earlier this evening. He was a great man, friend and officer! He will be greatly missed and never forgotten! We thank you in advance for you thoughts and prayers for the Hickman family and the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office.”
