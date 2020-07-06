Claflin University awarded $75K grant to support women entrepreneurs in U.S., India

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Claflin University has been award a $75,000 grant to research and develop training to enhance women’s entrepreneurship in family-owned businesses.
The grant is a subaward from the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s Center for Afghanistan Studies. It creates a new partnership between Claflin and Visva-Bharati University in West Bengal, India.
“We are especially excited about the potential for local public and private economic development,” said Dr. Harpal Grewal, an economics professor at Claflin. “This project is an opportunity for community-based organizations to develop family-based capacity building and training programs for women-owned small and micro enterprises.”
In South Carolina, the researchers will target women entrepreneurs in food catering, bakeries, quilt and jewelry makers, seamstresses, residential cleaners, and other small family-owned businesses.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.