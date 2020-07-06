Chapin assisted living facility receives thousands of letters to lift residents spirits

CHAPIN, S.C. (WIS) - Visitors haven’t been allowed inside nursing homes or assisted living facilities since March, according to guidance from DHEC. And after Governor McMaster extended that guidance last week, residents at these facilities became unsure when they’ll see their loved ones face-to-face again.
But Generations of Chapin assisted living facility is using an old-school treatment to combat isolation, handwritten letters. The facility posted photos online of some of their residents holding signs with their names and favorite things written on them.
Activities Director Mary-Mac Richardson got the idea from a nursing center in North Carolina and only expected to receive a few letters from people around Chapin. Instead, she says they’ve received thousands of letters, emails, and packages since Thursday evening.
“We got about 400-500 letters just today. The mail lady was very overwhelmed when she saw all of them,” Richardson said. She added the letters aren’t just from South Carolina, her residents have gotten letters from as far as India and Australia.
Delia Heath, 80, received seven letters on Monday from across the country. Without any family in South Carolina to visit her under normal circumstances, Heath has a few people she writes to already, but she specifically asked any potential pen pals to write her about her favorite topic.
“Anything that has four legs and doesn’t bite, I’m a friend of…And I have seven letters from seven people in seven different places talking about their animals,” Heath said.
Her favorite letter so far comes from a woman in Pennsylvania who wrote that she saw WIS’s story calling for people to send in letters and felt moved to write one herself.
“There’s just something about her. There’s a warmth. There’s a warmth to her letters,” Heath said.
Heath says she knows she is lucky to already have friends who write and reach out to her, but she knows that’s not always true at assisted living facilities.
“There are people who don’t have anybody, and this is good for their souls,” she said.
To send a letter to a resident address it to your pen pal at Generations of Chapin, 431 East Boundary Street Chapin, South Carolina 29036.
