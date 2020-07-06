AME churches host free COVID-19 testing across South Carolina from July 8 to 11

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Seventh Episcopal District of the African Methodist Episcopal Church has set up several free COVID-19 testing sites across South Carolina from July 8 to 11.
There are a couple locations in the Midlands. See the full list below.
People do not have to register or get a doctor’s referral to get tested at one of the sites. Walk-up and drive-thru testing will be available at each location, officials said.
“The number of positive COVID-19 cases here in the state continues to skyrocket, and Black South Carolinians are disproportionately affected,” said Bishop Samuel L. Green, Sr., Presiding Bishop of the Seventh Episcopal District of the AME Church. “As an invested and committed entity in the South Carolina community, we want to help by offering a series of free testing sites so that everyone may know their status and continue their personal responsibility to keep themselves and others safe.”
Locations, dates and times are as follows:
Greenwood: Weston Chapel AME Church
- 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- 805 E. Cambridge Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646
- Host Pastor: Rev. Furman Miller
- Presiding Elders Scott & Richardson
Winnsboro: Fairfield Middle School
- 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- 728 U.S. 321 Bypass, Winnsboro, SC 29180
- Host Pastor: Rev. Yvonne Feaster
- Presiding Elders McPherson, Coleman & Merrick
Latta: Weston Chapel AME Church
- 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- 428 S. Richardson St., Latta, SC 29565
- Host Pastor: Rev. Leonard Simmons
- Presiding Elders Postell, Cooper & Coe
Cope: Good Hope AME Church
- 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- 1849 Carver School Road, Cope, SC 29030
- Host Pastor: Dr. Georgeann Pringle
- Presiding Elders Young, Gaston & Temoney
Hemingway: Hopewell AME Church
- 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- 30704 County Line Road, Hemingway, SC 29554
- Host Pastor: Rev. Jarrett Washington
- Presiding Elders Drayton, Keith & Harper
Conway: Conway Sport and Fitness Center
- 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- 1515 Millpond Road, Conway, SC 29526
- Host Pastor: Rev. William Miller
- Presiding Elders Coe, Cooper & Postell
Walterboro: Colleton County High School
- 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- 150 Cougar Nation Drive, Walterboro, SC 29488
- Host Pastor: Rev. Kathy Snider
- Presiding Elders Anderson, Parrott & Goff
Charleston: Greater Macedonia AME Church
- 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- 725 Savage Road, Charleston, SC 29414
- Host Pastor: Dr. Lawrence Gordon
- Presiding Elders Anderson, Parrott & Goff
