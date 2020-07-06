AME churches host free COVID-19 testing across South Carolina from July 8 to 11

“The number of positive COVID-19 cases here in the state continues to skyrocket, and Black South Carolinians are disproportionately affected,” said Bishop Samuel L. Green, Sr., Presiding Bishop of the Seventh Episcopal District of the AME Church. “As an invested and committed entity in the South Carolina community, we want to help by offering a series of free testing sites so that everyone may know their status and continue their personal responsibility to keep themselves and others safe.”