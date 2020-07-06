Adam Clark

Adam is thrilled to be back in Columbia to cheer on his beloved Gamecocks. He played the saxophone in the Carolina Band, and got his start in broadcasting at WUSC-FM hosting a big band/swing show (DJ name: Big Daddy Clark). Adam loves to grill and smoke meat, he also has a 1955 Buick Century that he is very slowly restoring. He and his wife Valerie, along with their border collie-mix Daisy, enjoy hiking/walking the many river walks Columbia has to offer.