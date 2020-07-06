Adam Clark is the weekday Sunrise meteorologist for WIS News 10. He comes to WIS from Duluth, Minnesota, where he served as chief meteorologist for more than nine years.
Before that, he was chief meteorologist in Bend, Oregon, weekend meteorologist in Augusta, Georgia and a news producer in Columbus, Mississippi.
Adam knows the Midlands very well; he met his wife while in undergraduate school at the UofSC’s Journalism program. He then went on to earn his master’s degree in geoscience/broadcast meteorology at Mississippi State University in Starkville.
Adam is a member of the American Meteorological Society and holds their Television Seal of Approval. While in Duluth, he and his team earned two Emmys for covering an oil refinery fire by using radar to track the toxic cloud’s height and placement.
Adam is thrilled to be back in Columbia to cheer on his beloved Gamecocks. He played the saxophone in the Carolina Band, and got his start in broadcasting at WUSC-FM hosting a big band/swing show (DJ name: Big Daddy Clark). Adam loves to grill and smoke meat, he also has a 1955 Buick Century that he is very slowly restoring. He and his wife Valerie, along with their border collie-mix Daisy, enjoy hiking/walking the many river walks Columbia has to offer.
