RCSD: Man arrested in connection with home invasion on Huffman Drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with a home invasion incident.
Joemel Montaz White is facing 1st-degree burglary charges.
On July 2, deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of Huffman drive to a report of a home invasion.
Upon arrival, the homeowner said White kicked in the side door to the residence and forcefully entered the home.
Once inside he demanded the victim to tell him where his aunt was. White destroyed the home, broke two televisions, and punched holes into the drywall, causing over $2,000 in damage.
White then left the scene.
As deputies were clearing this incident they received another call about a different home invasion that was taking place at victims mother’s house.
The mother stated that she was in her bedroom when she heard a loud banging south at her front door.
She told deputies that she noticed the front door had been forced open and saw White walking away from her house.
White has been booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
