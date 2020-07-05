FIRST ALERT: Storm chances will increase this week and there is activity in the tropics.

High pressure is dominating the area and it will dictate our temperatures and humidity values for the remainder of the week. Highs will shift to the low and middle 80s for several days as a ridge of high pressure from the north sends in wind from the east and northeast, which will help to keep our temperatures slightly lower. Additionally, shower chances will increase as moisture begins to move in from the south, storm chances will stay around 50-60% for most of the week. The pattern will break by the weekend allowing near average temperatures to return over the weekend. The average for this time of year is in the low 90s.