FIRST ALERT: Storm chances will increase this week and there is activity in the tropics.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -
FIRST ALERT HEADLINES
-Daytime high temperatures will slowly start to creep up to the middle 90s today
-There will be a slight decrease in temperatures, for the workweek, but not in humidity.
-Rain chances increase in a big way to start the week, Monday, 50%
-Tropical depression #5 have formed in the Atlantic
FIRST ALERT SUMMARY
High pressure is dominating the area and it will dictate our temperatures and humidity values for the remainder of the week. Highs will shift to the low and middle 80s for several days as a ridge of high pressure from the north sends in wind from the east and northeast, which will help to keep our temperatures slightly lower. Additionally, shower chances will increase as moisture begins to move in from the south, storm chances will stay around 50-60% for most of the week. The pattern will break by the weekend allowing near average temperatures to return over the weekend. The average for this time of year is in the low 90s.
TROPICAL UPDATE
Tropical depression #5 has formed off the east coast of the US. At this point, the system is unorganized, but is expected to intensify and become a tropical storm. The system is not expected to make an impact on our forecast or the forecast for the United States. Currently the winds are sustained at around 35mph and movement is to the NE at 20mph. The next name on the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane list is Edouard.
