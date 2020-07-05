Duke, Dominion cancel contested Atlantic Coast Pipeline

RICHMOND, Va (AP) - The developers of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline have announced they are canceling the multi-state natural gas project due to delays and ``increasing cost uncertainty.‘'
Despite a recent victory before the U.S. Supreme Court over a critical permit, Dominion Energy and Duke Energy said in a statement Sunday that ``recent developments have created an unacceptable layer of uncertainty and anticipated delays'' for the $8 billion project designed to cross West Virginia and Virginia into North Carolina.
The project has drawn fierce opposition from a coalition of landowners, activists and environmental advocates
