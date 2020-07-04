Upstate security guard shot, one ‘subject’ on the run, deputies say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) - Police are searching for a person who may be connected to the shooting of a security guard.
The shooting happened around 4:15 a.m. Saturday at Dolce, located on White Horse Rd.
A deputy on scene saw a person run, jump a fence, get into a vehicle and drive away, said Greenville County Sheriff Lieutenant Jimmy Bolt.
Bolt said deputies later located the vehicle on White Horse Road and initiated a pursuit. The pursuit came to an end at the Dixie Estates Mobile Home Park.
Bolt said two people were detained and transported to the Greenville County Detention Center to be interviewed.
The driver of the vehicle fled the scene on foot. A Sheriff’s Office K-9 was used to track the driver, but he was not located.
William McKinney, 41, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
The security guard is being treated at a local hospital.
Anyone who has any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.
