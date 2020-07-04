LIVE AT DUSK: Watch the Lake Murray fireworks show

LAKE MURRAY, S.C. (WIS) - Despite concerns over the spread of the coronavirus, the annual Lake Murray fireworks show that has been a tradition for decades will happen Saturday night.
The fireworks were expected to begin around 9:15 p.m. They began around 9:35 p.m.
They are launched from Dreher Island and Spence Island.
The Irmo parking site at Lake Murray Dam is open all day on a first come, first served basis. It costs $5 per vehicle to get in.
Watch the fireworks live right here and on the WIS News Facebook page.
Music that goes with the fireworks can be heard on 97.5 FM.
Local officials have urged people who attend the fireworks to practice social distancing and wear a mask when that is not possible.
