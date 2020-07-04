EdVenture Children’s Museum to reopen July 14th

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - EdVenture Children’s Museum has announced they will be reopening and welcoming guests beginning July 14.
The museum says new safety, cleaning, and social distancing protocols are what guests can expect when visiting any of EdVenture’s three locations.
EdVenture formed a new Health and Safety Advisory Council comprised of community members, health professionals, museum board and executive staff, and museum liaison Health and Safety Advisor Dr. Kathie Williams to develop the museum’s cleaning protocol, strategies as well as assess the health and safety of all museum employees and guests.
“Our top priority is to create the safest environment possible for our staff and visitors—ensuring the highest level of comfort for all who step through our doors,” said Lisa Hailey, President, and CEO of EdVenture. “We worked closely with our Health and Safety Advisory Council, other cultural organizations as well other children’s museums across the country to develop our new protocols and will continue to evaluate those to ensure we are following best practices and the recommendations of SC DHEC and the CDC.
Per the recommendations from the Health and Safety Advisory Council, the CDC and SC DHEC, all EdVenture staff, interns, and museum guests (over the age of 3) will be required to wear a face-covering or mask while on the museum floor as well as in administrative areas.
This requirement is intended to protect our guests, staff, and interns from the spread of COVID-19.
All three museum locations will operate on a Tuesday through Saturday schedule.
EdVenture Columbia’s location will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will offer timed tickets which must be purchased or reserved (for members) in advance through the museum’s website.
EdVenture Hartsville and EdVenture Myrtle Beach will be open from Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. without a time ticketing requirement. However, social distancing and museum capacity will be monitored. It is advised to call ahead of your visit.
All locations will remain closed on Sundays and Mondays for a deep clean and reset.
“We understand that families may not be ready to visit the museum just yet. We will continue to provide at-home resources and digital educational programming through our “Today’s Play” digital content,” said Matt Wicker, EdVenture’s Director of Education. “But when they do return, we will have a variety of educational stations throughout the museum to enhance the fun, learning experiences that our guests have to come to expect.”
For more information visit edventure.org.
