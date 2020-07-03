Town of North face mask ordinance now in effect

By Laurel Mallory | July 3, 2020 at 11:37 AM EDT - Updated July 3 at 12:09 PM

NORTH, S.C. (WIS) - The Town Council of North passed a face mask ordinance Friday morning that went into effect immediately.

The ordinance says all customers and employees of retail and food businesses must wear a face covering.

Customers must have a face covering any time they are inside an enclosed part of the business. Employees must have their face covered in public spaces of the business and while interacting with customers.

>> FULL LIST: Face mask ordinances in place across SC

Face masks are not required in the following situations:

  • People outside or in unenclosed areas of stores and restaurants where people are social distancing at least six feet
  • When someone’s religious beliefs prevent them from wearing a face covering
  • If someone has medical conditions, mental health conditions, or disabilities which prevent the wearing of a mask
  • Children younger than 10 -- though the ordinance urges adults with kids aged 2 to 9 to have their children wear a mask in stores and restaurants
  • People eating inside a restaurant
  • People working in private, individual offices
  • When complying with directions of law enforcement
  • In settings where it is not practical or feasible to wear a face covering -- like going to the dentist or swimming
  • While exclusively with members of a family or the same household
  • For first responders when wearing a mask isn’t practical

People who do not follow the ordinance may be fined up to $25 each day they violate it.

Business may be fined up to $100 for each day of noncompliance. They could also have permits or licenses revoked.

The face mask requirement will remain in effect for 60 days -- expiring on Sept. 1. It could, however, be extended.

Read the full ordinance below:

