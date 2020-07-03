Town of North face mask ordinance now in effect

NORTH, S.C. (WIS) - The Town Council of North passed a face mask ordinance Friday morning that went into effect immediately.
The ordinance says all customers and employees of retail and food businesses must wear a face covering.
Customers must have a face covering any time they are inside an enclosed part of the business. Employees must have their face covered in public spaces of the business and while interacting with customers.
Face masks are not required in the following situations:
- People outside or in unenclosed areas of stores and restaurants where people are social distancing at least six feet
- When someone’s religious beliefs prevent them from wearing a face covering
- If someone has medical conditions, mental health conditions, or disabilities which prevent the wearing of a mask
- Children younger than 10 -- though the ordinance urges adults with kids aged 2 to 9 to have their children wear a mask in stores and restaurants
- People eating inside a restaurant
- People working in private, individual offices
- When complying with directions of law enforcement
- In settings where it is not practical or feasible to wear a face covering -- like going to the dentist or swimming
- While exclusively with members of a family or the same household
- For first responders when wearing a mask isn’t practical
People who do not follow the ordinance may be fined up to $25 each day they violate it.
Business may be fined up to $100 for each day of noncompliance. They could also have permits or licenses revoked.
The face mask requirement will remain in effect for 60 days -- expiring on Sept. 1. It could, however, be extended.
Read the full ordinance below:
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.