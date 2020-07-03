Searching the murky waters of Lake Murray: an exclusive look at LCSD’s dive team training

LAKE MURRAY, S.C. (WIS) - Searching the murky waters of Lake Murray and Lexington County’s surrounding rivers and ponds isn’t a job for everyone, but for the six members of the Lexington County Sheriff Department’s Search and Recovery team, it’s rewarding.
“I love my job,” said Dive Team Sergeant Jeff Weed.
Weed and his team respond to open water emergencies and assist with criminal investigations, collecting and preserving evidence underwater.
“We’re all putting our lives at risk when we come out here,” said senior diver James Hickman.
Hickman, 78, has been on the dive team since it launched in 1985.
“When we first started, we bought our own equipment. That was one of the requirements,” he explained.
The dive team trains every two weeks because each time they respond to a call, the water conditions are different.
“This is not the Bahamas, and when they realize they’re diving in zero visibility, a lot of them don’t want to do the job,” said Weed.
Their main job is to recover bodies or stolen items from lakes, rivers, and ponds. It’s a job that comes with great responsibility and a lot of tragedy.
“The toughest part of our job is the body recovery because we can deal with infants all the way up to adults,” explained Sergeant Weed.
It’s not an easy job, but these members say it’s worth it to help give families closure at an incredibly difficult time.
“In my case, I would feel better if I had my actual family member that I could put in the ground and watch versus having to come out to the boat ramp and say, ‘Well, he’s out there somewhere,’” said Hickman.
I got to suit up with the team and they took me through a training exercise. The mission was to remove a mannequin from a submerged vehicle.
“We have underwater structures. We have entanglements, so we have to continually train to avoid any type of dangers,” Weed said.
Just like crime scene investigations on dry land, they have to carefully handle evidence underwater.
“You can’t see so you have to feel what you’re dealing with. You don’t want to contaminate it underwater. We do have underwater equipment like a camera system. We try to photograph with special lighting underwater. We do bag evidence like a gun. We’ll bag it in a water-sealed box, and we’ll bring it to the surface,” explained Weed.
Most of the men on this team have been working together for more than a decade, and they say it’s a brotherhood.
“When you’re down underwater, you rely on your buddy. If something happens to you for entanglement, your buddy is going to save your life,” said Weed.
This brotherhood shares a commitment to serving this community, and they have no plans to stop anytime soon.
“How long am I going to do it? When the lake dries up and I can no longer get in the wet suit,” said Hickman.
The dive team isn’t a full-time gig, so five of the six members are also deputies. The team has had a 100% success rate this year alone in recoveries.
The dive team members want to stress to people who plan to head out on Lake Murray to have a plan when you go out. Tell a neighbor or family member where you’re headed, when you plan to return, and be sure you have life preservers on board.
