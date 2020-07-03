Man arrested in deadly hit-and-run that killed bicyclist in Newberry

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - A man troopers say hit a bicyclist with his car and drove off has been arrested.
Friday, South Carolina Highway Patrol announced the arrest of 19-year-old Jesus Ramirez. He’s charged with leaving the scene of a collision with death.
The crash happened July 1 around 11 p.m. on U.S. Highway 76 near Colony Church Road outside of Newberry. That is about halfway between Newberry and Prosperity.
Investigators say Timothy Eugene Jones, 56, of Newberry, was riding his bicycle on Hwy 76 when the driver of a car hit him from behind and sped away from the crash.
Jones was not wearing a helmet and was thrown from the bike, officials said. He died at the scene.
Ramirez is being held in the Newberry Detention Center as he awaits a bond hearing.
SCHP thanks the public for sharing information about Ramirez’s car, which led to his arrest.
