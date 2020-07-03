Gaston teen still missing after man accused in her disappearance arrested

GASTON, S.C. (WIS) - A 15-year-old girl from Gaston is missing even after deputies arrested the 39-year-old man they believe she left to meet.
Lilith Donelle Currier left her grandfather’s house on Friday, June 26, her family said.
She was picked up by 39-year-old Korraye Ford, according to Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon.
“We’re not sure where they went from there or how long they were together,” the sheriff said.
Deputies found Ford and arrested him Wednesday, July 1, charging him with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. They claim he convinced her to leave her family’s house and meet him.
However, Currier was not with Ford when he was arrested.
“He says he doesn’t know where she is,” Koon said. “He’s refused to share any information about Lilith with us.”
Currier’s family says they have not heard from her since June 26.
Anyone who sees her or knows where she is should call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372). Tips may also be submitted at midlandscrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 Tips app.
People sharing information with police can remain anonymous.
