First Alert Forecast: Get ready for more hot, humid weather for your holiday weekend!
By Dominic Brown | July 3, 2020 at 6:23 PM EDT - Updated July 3 at 6:23 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking hot, humid weather for your holiday weekend.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, most areas will be dry. However, a stray shower or storm could pop up early. Chance of rain 20% or less. Lows in the 70s.

· Your 4th of July holiday weekend will not be a washout, but a couple of showers and storms could develop.

· We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Saturday. An isolated shower or storm could develop (20% chance). It will be hot and humid with highs in the mid 90s.

· Isolated showers/storms are possible Sunday (20%). Highs in the mid 90s.

· Next week will feature a daily opportunity for showers and thunderstorms (40-60% chance). Highs will be in the 80s and 90s.

First Alert Weather Story:

As we move through your Friday night, expect a few clouds across the Midlands. A stray shower or storm could develop early this evening/tonight. Rain chances are around 20% or less.  Most areas will get through the night dry. Low temperatures will be in the low 70s.

Your holiday weekend will not be a washout. However, a couple of showers and storms could develop, so keep that in mind.

On Saturday, for the 4th of July, we're forecasting a mix of sun and clouds. Isolated showers/storms are possible, but again, we're not expecting a washout.  For now, rain chances are around 20% or less. It will be hot and humid, though, with high temperatures in the mid 90s.  Head index values will likely be close to the triple digits.

Isolated showers and storms are possible Sunday.  Rain chances are around 20%.  Otherwise, we'll see partly cloudy skies.  Highs will be in the mid 90s.

Next week, prepare for showers and storms nearly every day.  A front will stall near the area, giving way to that wet weather.  Rain chances are from 40% to 60% through the week. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s.

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Stray Shower Early (20%). Lows in the low 70s.

4th of July: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms Possible (20%). Hot & Humid. Highs in the mid 90s.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the mid 90s.

Monday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%). Highs in the upper 80s.

Tuesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (60%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%). Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

Thursday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

Friday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. A Few Storms (40%). Highs in the low 90s.

