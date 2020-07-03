Columbia business not complying with mask ordinance? Here’s how to report it

There are active face mask mandates in place for the City of Columbia, Richland County and Forest Acres.
By Laurel Mallory | July 3, 2020

Resilient Columbia has released a hotline and email where consumers may report a business that fails to comply with these ordinances.

The ordinances require employees to wear a face covering while interacting with customers. Businesses may be fined up to $100 for each day of noncompliance.

If a business repeatedly violates the ordinance, the owners could have their business permits or licenses revoked.

To report a business, call 803-545-3700 or email maskcomplaint@columbiasc.gov.

