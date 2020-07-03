Columbia business not complying with mask ordinance? Here’s how to report it

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There are active face mask mandates in place for the City of Columbia, Richland County and Forest Acres.
Resilient Columbia has released a hotline and email where consumers may report a business that fails to comply with these ordinances.
The ordinances require employees to wear a face covering while interacting with customers. Businesses may be fined up to $100 for each day of noncompliance.
If a business repeatedly violates the ordinance, the owners could have their business permits or licenses revoked.
To report a business, call 803-545-3700 or email maskcomplaint@columbiasc.gov.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.