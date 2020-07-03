Authorities search for man accused of stealing Darlington Co. cruiser, running over deputy

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are searching for a man who they said assaulted a Darlington County deputy, stole the deputy’s patrol and then ran the deputy over.
The sheriff’s office said the deputy was investigating a burglary near Rogers and Timmonsville roads when the deputy came across the suspect and that’s when the assault happened.
The deputy is on the way to the hospital. The deputy’s condition has not been released.
The sheriff’s office said that the deputy’s stolen vehicle has been located, but they’re still looking for the suspect.
The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office released a still image of the suspect from the deputy’s body camera.
Anyone who is able to identify the suspect is asked to call 911.
