Westbound I-26 lanes closed in Orangeburg Co. following accident

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency crews are working an accident on I-26 in Orangeburg County that has closed westbound lanes.
According to Highway Patrol, the incident is at the 147 mile marker.
SCDOT officials said the scene is located 1.5 miles east of Exit 145B-US 601 Northbound to Saint Matthews.
Troopers are advising of the following detour: “Travel North on US-301 (Exit 154) towards Santee and continue to US-176 West towards St. Matthews. From there, you can take US-176 West to either US-601 South towards Orangeburg or continue on US-176 to I-26.”
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.