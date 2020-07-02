United for Veterans partners with the Central Midlands Transitional Retreat Center to help local veterans

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This month, United for Veterans needs your help to assist the Central Midlands Transitional Retreat Center in Lexington.
The organization has helped several veterans. Now, they need your support.
The Central Midlands Transitional Retreat is asking for monetary donations. These donations will help the organization meet the need for vehicles to shuttle veterans to jobs.
You can send your donations to the following address:
Christ Central Ministries, Inc.
1711 Pendleton St
Columbia, SC 29201
Please make sure to notate that the donations is for Central Midlands Transitional Retreat Center.
Social distancing guidelines must be followed if you would like to make a donation in-person.
You may also donate by visiting this link.
For more information, call 803-221-2823.
