Uber, #WHATSMYNAME Foundation partner to promote rideshare safety on college campuses

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Thursday, Uber and the #WHATSMYNAME Foundation have come together to promote rideshare safety for college students across the country.
Both organizations are working together to educate college students on campus safety and to increase awareness and education of rideshare safety on and off-campus.
The #WHATSMYNAME Foundation was founded by Seymour and Marci Josephson, the parents of the late Samantha Josephson who was killed in March 2019 after officials say she was kidnapped by a person posing as a rideshare driver.
“What happened to Samantha Josephson was an unspeakable tragedy and something that no parent or family should go through,” said Tracey Breeden, global head of women’s safety of Uber. “We are honored to partner with the #WHATSMYNAME Foundation and the Josephson family to help continue raising awareness on rideshare safety. Together, working alongside colleges and cities, while leveraging education and technology, we can all help create safer communities.”
