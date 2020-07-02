Town of Lexington announces face masks are now required in all retail businesses

By Laurel Mallory | July 2, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT - Updated July 2 at 4:47 PM

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Town of Lexington issued an emergency ordinance Thursday afternoon requiring the public wear face coverings in all retail businesses.

It is in effect immediately and lasts for 60 days, until Sept. 1 -- however, it may be extended.

The ordinance says face coverings are required to be worn by the public and employees of grocery stores, pharmacies and “other retail establishments...where employees are required to interact with the public.”

Exemptions to the ordinance include:

  • People whose religious beliefs prevent them from wearing a face covering
  • Children under the age of 10
  • Those with medical conditions that prevent them from wearing a mask

Lexington officials also “strongly encourage” people to wear masks at any time when social distancing is not possible, the ordinance states.

Read the full ordinance below:

