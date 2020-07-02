SCHP investigating fatal hit-and-run on Hwy 76 in Newberry County

By WIS News 10 Staff | July 2, 2020 at 6:49 AM EDT - Updated July 2 at 6:51 AM

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - SCHP along with Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) investigators are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident that occurred on U.S. Highway 76 near Colony Church Road in Newberry County.

This is 1 mile west of Prosperity.

The incident occurred on July 1 around 11:04 p.m.

A person driving a Nissan Altima and a person riding a bicycle were both traveling west on Highway 76 when the Nissan hit the bicyclist from behind and left the scene.

The bicyclist was not wearing a helmet and was thrown from the bike. They died at the scene of the incident.

The year of the Nissan Altima is unknown.

This is a developing story.

