SCHP investigating fatal hit-and-run on Hwy 76 in Newberry County

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - SCHP along with Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) investigators are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident that occurred on U.S. Highway 76 near Colony Church Road in Newberry County.
This is 1 mile west of Prosperity.
The incident occurred on July 1 around 11:04 p.m.
A person driving a Nissan Altima and a person riding a bicycle were both traveling west on Highway 76 when the Nissan hit the bicyclist from behind and left the scene.
The bicyclist was not wearing a helmet and was thrown from the bike. They died at the scene of the incident.
The year of the Nissan Altima is unknown.
This is a developing story.
