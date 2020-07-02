SC Strong shirts generate more than $15,000 in donations for SC Nurses Foundation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Donations from the South Carolina Strong Shirts have reached more than $15,000, and that check was just recently presented to the SC Nurses Foundation.
WIS-TV first reported on these shirts back in March, when Midlands printing company, Koss Creative Brands of the Palmetto Printing Company came up with the T-shirt design as a way to support South Carolina nurses. This, right as the coronavirus pandemic began impacting our state calling all health care workers to the frontlines.
Koss Creative pledged to sell the shirts for $10 and donate $2 from every sale to the SC Nurses Foundation.
The owner of Koss Creative, Rusty Koss, was there to hand over the $15,420 check to the president of SC Nurses Foundation, Dr. Deborah Hopla.
We’re told these fundraising efforts came at a great time. The largest annual fundraiser for the Nurses Foundation had to be canceled this year due to COVID-19.
“We’re happy we could help and support the foundation,” said owner, Rusty Koss. “We didn’t know at the time how important the fundraising effort would be to the foundation and we’re excited to know it has made a great impact.”
Available for purchase on their website, $2 from every shirt goes to nursing scholarships and PPE for healthcare workers.
The STRONG effort will continue at least through the end of August.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.