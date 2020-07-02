Prisma Health employee arrested following racially charged incident on Harden Street

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Prisma Health psychiatrist has been arrested following a racially charged incident that happened on Harden Street on June 28.

Dr. Joseph Markowitz, 44, was charged with Public Disorderly Conduct and Hate Intimidation.

Columbia Police officers responded to the incident at 2013 Harden St around 11:25 a.m. after receiving a call regarding a civil disturbance at that location.

Once officers arrived, they found Markowitz and detained him. Witnesses in the area told officers that Markowitz had shouted racially charged comments repeatedly at people outside of the Harden Street location while driving by the location in his vehicle.

After questioning witnesses and Markowitz about what had happened, officers arrested Markowitz.

He bonded out of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center after a judge set a $257.50 personal recognizance bond on each charge.

A spokesperson from Prisma Health Richland has released the following statement:

“Prisma Health is committed to a diverse and inclusive workplace, which welcomes all individuals and reflects the communities and patients we serve. Diversity is part of our culture, an important part of our values, and who we are as an organization.

Prisma Health has been notified by community members of inappropriate actions allegedly made by a Prisma Health team member Dr. Joseph David Markowitz.

These alleged actions do not reflect Prisma Health’s values. We take all allegations very seriously. Our leadership team will investigate, and appropriate actions will be taken. This person has been placed on immediate administrative leave pending the investigation.”

This is a developing story.