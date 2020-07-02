Orangeburg Co. man out on bond arrested on third attempted murder charge, deputies say

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A 20-year-old Orangeburg County man has been arrested by Orangeburg County deputies after he fired shots at a car, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials said Xavier Johnson has been involved in two shootings and charged with attempted murder three times.
The sheriff’s office said Johnson’s most recent charge stems from a shooting that happened on June 21. Officials said a woman was traveling on Five Chop Road when a second vehicle pulled up. The woman told deputies that she realized the people in the other car were shooting at her when a bullet shattered one of the windows in the back of the car.
Deputies said no one was injured in the shooting.
OCSO said Johnson and three others were also involved in a shooting that happened on August 15, 2018, when a crash ultimately led to a shooting. A woman driving the car begged the victim not to call law enforcement after saying she had no insurance. The woman eventually drove away as passengers fired at the victim’s car. The shooting left one pedestrian injured.
Johnson and Tyrone Witherspoon were each charged with two counts of attempted murder following that incident.
At that time, bond was set for Johnson at $135,000. However, he was also charged with attempting to escape resulting in his bond being revoked.
Johnson later made a request for bond, which was granted.
Johnson’s bond was deferred to a circuit court judge during his court appearance on Thursday. That hearing will take place at a later date.
