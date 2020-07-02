McMaster: Over 1,600 restaurants have applied to receive Palmetto Priority seal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster provided an update on Wednesday on the number of restaurants that have begun the process of receiving a Palmetto Priority seal.
McMaster announced the initiative last week that encourages restaurants to follow federal and state health regulations, such as staff wearing masks and tables and menus sanitized after each customer visit.
Restaurants who follow certain priorities, such as completing a DHEC Virtual Food Safety Check and a ServSafe Reopening Guidance will receive a decal that they can put on their windows to show they’re in compliance.
The governor said that 1,658 restaurants have applied to receive that decal.
“If you don’t see that sign on the door, don’t go in. I’m not going to go in. There’s no law requiring that but self-preservation and common sense require it and that’s what I’m gonna do,” McMaster said.
WMBF News is compiling a list of restaurants that have been recognized with the Palmetto Priority seal. If you see a restaurant with the decal, send the name of the restaurant and a picture of the decal to news@wmbfnews.com, or to the WMBF Facebook page.
