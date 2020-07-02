Man killed in hit-and-run in Newberry identified; suspect vehicle details released

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - A man who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Newberry County on Wednesday night has been identified.
It happened July 1 around 11 p.m. on U.S. Highway 76 near Colony Church Road outside of Newberry. That is about halfway between Newberry and Prosperity.
Investigators say Timothy Eugene Jones, 56, of Newberry, was riding his bicycle on Hwy 76 when the driver of a car hit him from behind and sped away from the crash.
Jones was not wearing a helmet and was thrown from the bike, officials said. He died at the scene.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol and Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) investigators are looking for the driver of the car that hit Jones.
It was a Nissan Altima, officials said, heading west toward Newberry at the time of the crash. The exact model year of the car is unknown, but officials believe that it could be a 2013 to 2015 Altima. The color of the vehicle is also not known.
SCHP says the car could have damage to its front and under carriage.
Anyone with tips related to this deadly crash should call SCHP at 800-768-1507 or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
