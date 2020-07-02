Sheriff Leon Lott shows off new ‘peace officer’ patches for all RCSD deputies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leon Lott called a news conference Thursday to discuss what he calls the “culmination of a culture shift” within the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
He showed off the department’s new “peace officer” patches for their uniforms.
Lott says RCSD has shifted “toward peace and guardian policing...as part of a continued effort to improve relationships with Richland County citizens.”
He said the culture shift started “nearly a decade ago.”
