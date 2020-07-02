Sheriff Leon Lott shows off new ‘peace officer’ patches for all RCSD deputies

Sheriff Leon Lott shows off new ‘peace officer’ patches for all RCSD deputies
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott
By Laurel Mallory | July 2, 2020 at 1:49 PM EDT - Updated July 2 at 2:12 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leon Lott called a news conference Thursday to discuss what he calls the “culmination of a culture shift” within the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

He showed off the department’s new “peace officer” patches for their uniforms.

LIVE: Sheriff Leon Lott says a culture shift that began years ago in RCSD has led to "peace and guardian policing." >> https://bit.ly/3eVawDV Get the earliest breaking news alerts on your phone with the WIS 10 News app >> http://bit.ly/2Zz44uF

Posted by WIS TV on Thursday, July 2, 2020

Lott says RCSD has shifted “toward peace and guardian policing...as part of a continued effort to improve relationships with Richland County citizens.”

He said the culture shift started “nearly a decade ago.”

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.