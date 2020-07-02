Latest S.C. unemployment numbers show total of 635K+ new claims since March

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce says the number of people who have filed their first claim for unemployment benefits continues to grow months after the coronavirus pandemic began having a major impact on jobs in the state.
In the week ending Saturday, 16,959 people filed their first claims for unemployment insurance, a slight decrease of 139 compared with the previous week, SCDEW spokesperson Heather Biance said.
In the last 15 weeks, however, the total number of South Carolinians who have filed reached 635,688.
SCDEW has paid more than $2.72 billion in a combination of state unemployment insurance benefits and federal benefits.
Last week, Charleston had the third-highest number of new claims filed with 1,141; behind Greenville County’s 1,557 and Richland County’s 1,554. Horry County came in fourth place with 946 new claims and Lexington County rounded out the top five with 858.
Biance said the agency's call center will be closed Friday and Saturday because of the Fourth of July holiday.
The call center is available Thursday and will reopen on Monday and anyone with questions about their claims should call 866-831-1724.
