Hartsville City Council unanimously passes resolution encouraging use of face masks

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – The Hartsville City Council held a special meeting on Tuesday, where they passed a resolution encouraging the community to wear face masks in certain buildings and businesses.
The resolution passed with a vote of 7-0 with all councilmembers in favor of taking measures to express the importance of wearing a face covering.
The resolution does not require everyone to wear face masks, but it does encourage and emphasize the importance of wearing a mask in public.
“As the numbers of positive COVID-19 cases rise across our state, City Council felt that by passing a resolution such as this, more residents would follow the guidance by the CDC, SCDHEC, and our local healthcare providers. This is an important step to ensuring that we can keep Hartsville residents safe and hopefully minimize the spread of COVID-19,” said Lauren Baker, the spokesperson for the city of Hartsville.
The circumstances in which citizens should wear a face mask include:
- Inside any building which is open to the public;
- Waiting to enter any building which is open to the public;
- Interacting with other people in outdoor spaces, including but not limited to curbside pickup, delivery, and service calls;
- Engaging in business activities in public, commercial, or industrial spaces;
- Utilizing public or commercial transportation services; or
- Walking or operating in any public, commercial, or industrial area where maintaining a distance of six feet between other persons at all times is not possible.
Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center will also donate 5,000 cloth masks to members of the community. Details on the mask distribution will be provided once they are available.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.