FULL LIST: Face mask ordinances in place across SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A multitude of cities, counties and municipalities across the state have started passing ordinances requiring people to wear face masks in a variety of different settings.
So, do you need to wear a mask around South Carolina?
Here’s a breakdown of the areas that have passed such resolutions, separated by region: Midlands, Lowcountry, Pee Dee and Upstate.
When only a city or county’s name is listed, click on it for more information.
WHEN TO WEAR A MASK
- Anyone going into a commercial establishment
- Employees at restaurants, retail stores, salons, grocery stores, and pharmacies while having face-to-face interactions
EXCEPTIONS
- Children under age 10
- If masks aggravate a health condition
- While eating, drinking, or smoking
- Religious institutions (but it is still encouraged)
ENFORCEMENT
- $25 civil fine for customers failing to comply
- $100 fine for businesses that don’t comply
EXPIRATION
- August 26, 2020
WHEN TO WEAR A MASK
- Anyone going into a commercial establishment
- Employees at restaurants, retail stores, salons, grocery stores, and pharmacies while having face-to-face interactions
EXCEPTIONS
- Anyone who is unable to safely wear a mask due to age, an underlying health condition, or is unable to remove the face covering without assistance
- During physical outdoor activity provided the person maintains six feet of physical distance from others at all times
- When a person is eating, drinking, or smoking
- When wearing a face covering aggravates a health condition
- When wearing a face covering would prevent the receipt of personal services
- If the person is 10 years of age or younger
ENFORCEMENT
- $25 civil fine for individuals for each day of noncompliance
- $100 fine for businesses for each day of noncompliance
EXPIRATION
- Sept. 5
WHERE TO WEAR MASKS
- Required to wear masks in all public buildings
- This includes employees who have face-to-face interactions with the public
EXCEPTIONS
- Children under the age of 10
- If a mask can’t be worn safely due to age
- If someone has underlying health conditions or needs others to remove a mask for them
ENFORCEMENT
- $25 civil fine
- $100 fine for businesses
EXPIRATION
- Sept. 5
WHEN TO WEAR A MASK
- Inside any retail establishment -- includes the public and employees
EXCEPTIONS
- People with medical conditions that prevent them from wearing a mask
- Children under the age of 10
- Those unable to wear a mask due to religious reasons
- In private offices
- When complying with law enforcement
ENFORCEMENT
- None
EXPIRATION
- Sept. 1
WHERE TO WEAR MASKS
- In any building open to the public, or waiting to enter such a building
- While interacting with people outdoors (including curbside pickup, deliveries, or service calls)
- While engaging in business in public, commercial or industrial spaces
- While providing or utilizing commercial or public transportation
- While walking outdoors in public if social distancing isn’t possible
EXCEPTIONS
- Children under the age of 8
- If someone has medical conditions, mental health conditions, or disabilities which prevent the wearing of a mask
- Getting medical services involving the mouth or nose
ENFORCEMENT
- $25 fine
EXPIRATION
- 61 days after July 3
WHERE TO WEAR MASKS
- Required to wear masks at grocery stores, pharmacies, or anywhere that primarily sells food or other conveniences (includes Walmart and Dollar General)
- Including all employees at these businesses while having face-to-face interactions with non-employees
EXCEPTIONS
- If a mask can't be worn safely due to age
- If someone has underlying health conditions or needs others to remove a mask for them
ENFORCEMENT
- $25 infraction
EXPIRATION
- July 31
WHEN TO WEAR A MASK
- All while inside a food or retail establishment
- Employees at restaurants and retail establishments required to wear a mask while in a place open to the public or while interacting with customers
EXCEPTIONS
- People with underlying health conditions
- Children under the age of 10
- Unable to wear a mask due to religious reasons
- Outdoor business areas where social distancing is possible
- In private offices
- While eating at a restaurant (but not while waiting or ordering)
- In settings where wearing a mask isn’t practical or feasible -- like swimming or while visiting the dentist
- While only with others in your household
ENFORCEMENT
- $25 civil fine for customers failing to comply
- $100 fine for businesses that don't comply
EXPIRATION
- 61 days after July 3
WHEN TO WEAR A MASK
- While shopping or working inside a food or retail establishment
EXCEPTIONS
- People outside or in unenclosed areas of stores and restaurants where people are social distancing at least six feet
- Those with religious beliefs that prevent them from wearing a face covering
- Those who cannot wear a face covering due to a medical or behavioral condition
- Children younger than 8 -- though the ordinance urges adults with kids aged 2 to 7 to have their children wear a mask in stores and restaurants
- People eating inside a restaurant
- People working in private, individual offices
- When complying with directions of law enforcement
- In settings where it is not practical or feasible to wear a face covering -- like going to the dentist or swimming
- While exclusively with members of a family or the same household
ENFORCEMENT
- $50 penalty
EXPIRATION
- City Council will revisit the ordinance 30 days after July 3
WHEN TO WEAR A MASK
- At restaurants and retail stores
- While interacting with people outdoors (including curbside pickup, deliveries, or service calls)
- While providing commercial or public transportation
- While walking in public if social distancing isn’t possible
- When participating in allowable gatherings
EXCEPTIONS
- If a mask can’t be worn safely due to age and or children under 10 years old
- If someone has underlying health conditions or needs others to remove a mask for them
- Traveling in personal vehicles
- When exclusively with other household members
- While doing outdoor physical activities if social distancing
- While eating, drinking, or smoking
- If masks conflict with religious beliefs
- In individual offices
- If wearing a mask isn’t possible. For example, while at the dentist or swimming.
- For first responders when wearing a mask isn’t practical
ENFORCEMENT
- People will get a warning at first, and then will be issued a $50 fine if a person doesn’t comply
EXPIRATION
- 60 days from July 1
WHEN TO WEAR A MASK
- In retail establishments like grocery stores, convenience stores, commercial stores, pharmacies, barber shops and hair salons, professional offices, ticketed amusements, gyms, laundromats and more
- In any business that sells prepared food on a dine-in, delivery, carry-out or drive-thru basis
- In enclosed common areas of hotels, motels, condos, rental properties and private campgrounds
EXCEPTIONS
- People with medical conditions that prevent them from wearing a mask
- Children under the age of 10
- Those unable to wear a mask due to religious reasons
- In private offices
- When complying with law enforcement
- When on the beach
- When doing indoor or outdoor physical activity
- In an unenclosed area of a retail or food service establishment
- While actually eating
ENFORCEMENT
- Up to $100 fine for individuals and businesses for each day of violation
EXPIRATION
- 67 days from July 2
WHEN TO WEAR A MASK
- While inside grocery stores and pharmacies
- Employees at restaurants, bars, retail establishments, salons, grocery stores, and pharmacies while having face-to-face interactions.
EXCEPTIONS
- Anyone “unable to safely wear a face mask due to age”
- People with underlying health conditions
ENFORCEMENT
- $25 civil fine for customers failing to comply
- $100 fine for businesses that don’t comply
EXPIRATION
- Lasts 60 days from June 23rd
WHEN TO WEAR A MASK
- While inside grocery stores and pharmacies
- Employees at restaurants, bars, retail establishments, salons, grocery stores, and pharmacies while having face-to-face interactions.
- Required on city buses and inside city facilities
EXCEPTIONS
- People with underlying health conditions
- Unable to wear a mask due to religious reasons
ENFORCEMENT
- $25 civil fine for customers failing to comply
- $100 fine for businesses that don’t comply
WHEN TO WEAR A MASK
- Inside any building open to the public
- On all transport or transit vehicles (including Uber, Lyft, and taxis)
- While waiting to enter a public building
- When in contact with people other than household members
- While working at a job that requires public interaction
EXCEPTIONS
- In personal cars or homes
- In privately-owned businesses when guests or clients aren’t present
- While doing physical activity indoors or outdoors as long as there is social distancing
- While eating, drinking, or smoking
- With family members or other household members
- If there is an existing medical condition
- If wearing a mask conflicts with religious beliefs
- When wearing a mask conflicts with safety guidelines
ENFORCEMENT
- $25 civil fine for customers failing to comply
- $100 fine for businesses that don’t comply
EXPIRATION
- 61 days from June 25
