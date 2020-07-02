FULL LIST: Face mask ordinances in place across SC

Where do you have to wear a mask in South Carolina? Here's the full list.

CDC recommends masks in public settings
By Adam Mintzer and Laurel Mallory | June 29, 2020 at 3:24 PM EDT - Updated July 2 at 8:34 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A multitude of cities, counties and municipalities across the state have started passing ordinances requiring people to wear face masks in a variety of different settings.

THE LATEST | Coronavirus updates on wistv.com

So, do you need to wear a mask around South Carolina?

Here’s a breakdown of the areas that have passed such resolutions, separated by region: Midlands, Lowcountry, Pee Dee and Upstate.

When only a city or county’s name is listed, click on it for more information.

MIDLANDS

COLUMBIA

WHEN TO WEAR A MASK

  • Anyone going into a commercial establishment
  • Employees at restaurants, retail stores, salons, grocery stores, and pharmacies while having face-to-face interactions

EXCEPTIONS

  • Children under age 10
  • If masks aggravate a health condition
  • While eating, drinking, or smoking
  • Religious institutions (but it is still encouraged)

ENFORCEMENT

  • $25 civil fine for customers failing to comply
  • $100 fine for businesses that don’t comply

EXPIRATION

  • August 26, 2020

MORE INFO: Click here

RICHLAND COUNTY (Starting July 6)

WHEN TO WEAR A MASK

  • Anyone going into a commercial establishment
  • Employees at restaurants, retail stores, salons, grocery stores, and pharmacies while having face-to-face interactions

EXCEPTIONS

  • Anyone who is unable to safely wear a mask due to age, an underlying health condition, or is unable to remove the face covering without assistance
  • During physical outdoor activity provided the person maintains six feet of physical distance from others at all times
  • When a person is eating, drinking, or smoking
  • When wearing a face covering aggravates a health condition
  • When wearing a face covering would prevent the receipt of personal services
  • If the person is 10 years of age or younger

ENFORCEMENT

  • $25 civil fine for individuals for each day of noncompliance
  • $100 fine for businesses for each day of noncompliance

EXPIRATION

  • Sept. 5

MORE INFO: Click here

FOREST ACRES (Starting July 6)

WHERE TO WEAR MASKS

  • Required to wear masks in all public buildings
  • This includes employees who have face-to-face interactions with the public

EXCEPTIONS

  • Children under the age of 10
  • If a mask can’t be worn safely due to age
  • If someone has underlying health conditions or needs others to remove a mask for them

ENFORCEMENT

  • $25 civil fine
  • $100 fine for businesses

EXPIRATION

  • Sept. 5

MORE INFO: Click here

LEXINGTON

WHEN TO WEAR A MASK

  • Inside any retail establishment -- includes the public and employees

EXCEPTIONS

  • People with medical conditions that prevent them from wearing a mask
  • Children under the age of 10
  • Those unable to wear a mask due to religious reasons
  • In private offices
  • When complying with law enforcement

ENFORCEMENT

  • None

EXPIRATION

  • Sept. 1

MORE INFO: Click here

CAMDEN (Starting July 3)

WHERE TO WEAR MASKS

  • In any building open to the public, or waiting to enter such a building
  • While interacting with people outdoors (including curbside pickup, deliveries, or service calls)
  • While engaging in business in public, commercial or industrial spaces
  • While providing or utilizing commercial or public transportation
  • While walking outdoors in public if social distancing isn’t possible

EXCEPTIONS

  • Children under the age of 8
  • If someone has medical conditions, mental health conditions, or disabilities which prevent the wearing of a mask
  • Getting medical services involving the mouth or nose

ENFORCEMENT

  • $25 fine

EXPIRATION

  • 61 days after July 3

MORE INFO: Click here

NEWBERRY

WHERE TO WEAR MASKS

  • Required to wear masks at grocery stores, pharmacies, or anywhere that primarily sells food or other conveniences (includes Walmart and Dollar General)
  • Including all employees at these businesses while having face-to-face interactions with non-employees

EXCEPTIONS

  • If a mask can't be worn safely due to age
  • If someone has underlying health conditions or needs others to remove a mask for them

ENFORCEMENT

  • $25 infraction

EXPIRATION

  • July 31

MORE INFO: Click here

ORANGEBURG (Starting July 3)

WHEN TO WEAR A MASK

  • All while inside a food or retail establishment
  • Employees at restaurants and retail establishments required to wear a mask while in a place open to the public or while interacting with customers

EXCEPTIONS

  • People with underlying health conditions
  • Children under the age of 10
  • Unable to wear a mask due to religious reasons
  • Outdoor business areas where social distancing is possible
  • In private offices
  • While eating at a restaurant (but not while waiting or ordering)
  • In settings where wearing a mask isn’t practical or feasible -- like swimming or while visiting the dentist
  • While only with others in your household

ENFORCEMENT

  • $25 civil fine for customers failing to comply
  • $100 fine for businesses that don't comply

EXPIRATION

  • 61 days after July 3

MORE INFO: Click here

SUMTER (Starting July 3)

WHEN TO WEAR A MASK

  • While shopping or working inside a food or retail establishment

EXCEPTIONS

  • People outside or in unenclosed areas of stores and restaurants where people are social distancing at least six feet
  • Those with religious beliefs that prevent them from wearing a face covering
  • Those who cannot wear a face covering due to a medical or behavioral condition
  • Children younger than 8 -- though the ordinance urges adults with kids aged 2 to 7 to have their children wear a mask in stores and restaurants
  • People eating inside a restaurant
  • People working in private, individual offices
  • When complying with directions of law enforcement
  • In settings where it is not practical or feasible to wear a face covering -- like going to the dentist or swimming
  • While exclusively with members of a family or the same household

ENFORCEMENT

  • $50 penalty

EXPIRATION

  • City Council will revisit the ordinance 30 days after July 3

MORE INFO: Click here

LOWCOUNTRY

CHARLESTON

WHEN TO WEAR A MASK

  • At restaurants and retail stores
  • While interacting with people outdoors (including curbside pickup, deliveries, or service calls)
  • While providing commercial or public transportation
  • While walking in public if social distancing isn’t possible
  • When participating in allowable gatherings

EXCEPTIONS

  • If a mask can’t be worn safely due to age and or children under 10 years old
  • If someone has underlying health conditions or needs others to remove a mask for them
  • Traveling in personal vehicles
  • When exclusively with other household members
  • While doing outdoor physical activities if social distancing
  • While eating, drinking, or smoking
  • If masks conflict with religious beliefs
  • In individual offices
  • If wearing a mask isn’t possible. For example, while at the dentist or swimming.
  • For first responders when wearing a mask isn’t practical

ENFORCEMENT

  • People will get a warning at first, and then will be issued a $50 fine if a person doesn’t comply

EXPIRATION

  • 60 days from July 1

MORE INFO: Click here

MORE AREAS (Click for additional details)

PEE DEE

Myrtle Beach

WHEN TO WEAR A MASK

  • In retail establishments like grocery stores, convenience stores, commercial stores, pharmacies, barber shops and hair salons, professional offices, ticketed amusements, gyms, laundromats and more
  • In any business that sells prepared food on a dine-in, delivery, carry-out or drive-thru basis
  • In enclosed common areas of hotels, motels, condos, rental properties and private campgrounds

EXCEPTIONS

  • People with medical conditions that prevent them from wearing a mask
  • Children under the age of 10
  • Those unable to wear a mask due to religious reasons
  • In private offices
  • When complying with law enforcement
  • When on the beach
  • When doing indoor or outdoor physical activity
  • In an unenclosed area of a retail or food service establishment
  • While actually eating

ENFORCEMENT

  • Up to $100 fine for individuals and businesses for each day of violation

EXPIRATION

  • 67 days from July 2

MORE INFO: Click here

MORE AREAS (Click for additional details)

UPSTATE

GREENVILLE

WHEN TO WEAR A MASK

  • While inside grocery stores and pharmacies
  • Employees at restaurants, bars, retail establishments, salons, grocery stores, and pharmacies while having face-to-face interactions.

EXCEPTIONS

  • Anyone “unable to safely wear a face mask due to age”
  • People with underlying health conditions

ENFORCEMENT

  • $25 civil fine for customers failing to comply
  • $100 fine for businesses that don’t comply

EXPIRATION

  • Lasts 60 days from June 23rd

MORE INFO: Click here

SPARTANBURG

WHEN TO WEAR A MASK

  • While inside grocery stores and pharmacies
  • Employees at restaurants, bars, retail establishments, salons, grocery stores, and pharmacies while having face-to-face interactions.
  • Required on city buses and inside city facilities

EXCEPTIONS

  • People with underlying health conditions
  • Unable to wear a mask due to religious reasons

ENFORCEMENT

  • $25 civil fine for customers failing to comply
  • $100 fine for businesses that don’t comply

MORE INFO: Click here

CLEMSON

WHEN TO WEAR A MASK

  • Inside any building open to the public
  • On all transport or transit vehicles (including Uber, Lyft, and taxis)
  • While waiting to enter a public building
  • When in contact with people other than household members
  • While working at a job that requires public interaction

EXCEPTIONS

  • In personal cars or homes
  • In privately-owned businesses when guests or clients aren’t present
  • While doing physical activity indoors or outdoors as long as there is social distancing
  • While eating, drinking, or smoking
  • With family members or other household members
  • If there is an existing medical condition
  • If wearing a mask conflicts with religious beliefs
  • When wearing a mask conflicts with safety guidelines

ENFORCEMENT

  • $25 civil fine for customers failing to comply
  • $100 fine for businesses that don’t comply

EXPIRATION

  • 61 days from June 25

MORE INFO: Click here

MORE AREAS (Click for additional details)

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.