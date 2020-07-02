Friends, church family helps woman celebrate 100th birthday in style

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - What a joyous birthday celebration for a Columbia woman who just turned 100.
Catherine Spurling is a resident of NHC HealthCare on the northeast side of Columbia. Because nursing home centers aren't open to visitors right now, those at her home church went to her by way of a video message.
Several staff members and friends at Shandon Baptist Church sang through their masks as they put plenty of space between one another and belted out a strong rendition of Happy Birthday. Then several of them recorded individual messages to the centenarian.
Miss Catherine took it all in with a tiara atop her head and a sash across her body touting her ten decades of life. It says "100 & Fabulous."
Longevity is a part of Catherine's life. She's been a member of Shandon Baptist since for 73 years!
Happy 100th birthday to Miss Catherine Spurling.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.