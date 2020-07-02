Foster hired as new superintendent for Orangeburg Co. School District

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County School District selected Dr. Shawn Foster as its new superintendent.
“Our Board was very pleased with Dr. Foster’s educational background and experiences,” said Orangeburg Board Chairperson Peggy James-Tyler. “We believe he best fits qualities outlined in our community and staff written leadership profile. Dr. Foster also has strong experience in areas that will serve our district well now and in the future.”
Dr. Foster previously served as the chief officer for operations and student services for the Aiken County School District. He served in that position since 2015. Dr. Foster was also director of student and administrative services in Spartanburg School District 7 from 2013 to 2015. From 2010 to 2013, Dr. Foster was the principal of the Spartanburg 7 Freshman Academy. He was the principal of Whitlock Junior High from 2009 to 2010.
Previously, Dr. Foster worked in Spartanburg School District 6 in various positions/.
In 1998, Dr. Foster graduated from Livingstone College and earned his Bachelor of Social Work degree. He later graduated from Webster University earning a Master’s degree in counseling in 2000. He also holds a Master’s in education in divergent learning from Columbia College and a Doctorate in administration from South Carolina State University.
Dr. Foster was selected by the school board in June and officially began working for the district on July 1.
