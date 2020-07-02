Foster hired as new superintendent for Orangeburg Co. School District

Dr. Foster previously served as the chief officer for operations and student services for the Aiken County School District. He served in that position since 2015. Dr. Foster was also director of student and administrative services in Spartanburg School District 7 from 2013 to 2015. From 2010 to 2013, Dr. Foster was the principal of the Spartanburg 7 Freshman Academy. He was the principal of Whitlock Junior High from 2009 to 2010.