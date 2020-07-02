First Alert Forecast: Stay cool! We’re tracking more hot, humid weather for your holiday weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for more hot, humid weather as we move through your holiday weekend.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, expect a few isolated showers or storms early. Chance of rain 20%. Lows in the 70s.
· Not as much rain is expected Friday and for the 4th of July at this time. Rain chances are around 20% chance. Highs will be in the mid 90s.
· Higher storm chances arrive by Sunday, up to 30%. Highs in the low 90s.
· Next week will feature a daily opportunity for showers and thunderstorms (40-50% chance). Highs will be in the 80s and 90s.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Thursday night, expect a few clouds across the Midlands. A front is just to our south, keeping our weather a bit unsettled with a few isolated showers and storms early this evening/tonight. Rain chances are around 20%. Low temperatures will be in the low 70s.
On Friday, we'll see a mix of sun and clouds. We're not expecting as much rain in the area, but an isolated shower or storm could develop. Rain chances are around 20% or less. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s.
This Saturday, for the 4th of July, we're forecasting partly cloudy skies. Isolated showers/storms are possible, but we're not expecting a washout. For now, rain chances are around 20%. It will be hot and humid, though, with high temperatures in the mid 90s. Head index values will likely be close to the triple digits.
More showers and storms are in your forecast for Sunday (30%). Highs will be in the low 90s.
More scattered storms are possible each day next week. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s.
Tonight: A Few Clouds. Isolated Shower/Storm Early (20%). Lows in the low 70s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms Possible (20%). Highs in the mid 90s.
4th of July: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms Possible (20%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Sunday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. A Few Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.
Monday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Tuesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Wednesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Thursday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (40%). Highs near 90.
