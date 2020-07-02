First Alert Forecast: Small chance of storms heading into the 4th of July holiday, temps reaching the 90s

First Alert Headlines
-Warm day today with an isolated storm.
-Mostly sunny for Friday with mid 90s!
-4th of July has a 20% chance of storms and we are looking warm too!
-More clouds move in Sunday with a better chance of rain/storms.
First Alert Forecast Summary
A trough in the upper levels of the atmosphere will bring a 20% chance of showers and storms to Columbia, but there’s a better chance south of Columbia, near 30-40%. Highs reach 92 today.
High pressure aloft will dry us up a bit Friday bringing mostly sunny skies. Lows are in the low 70s and highs reach the mid 90s. A weak low pressure system over southern Alabama will try its best to bring some moisture to the region, but the high to the north keeps it at bay.
But since it’s in the neighborhood on our Independence Day, I’ll include a 20% chance of showers and storms. Lows are in the low 70s and highs reach the low 90s. Sunday the low pressure system nears and increases our cloud coverage to mostly cloudy.
Temps remain average with lows in the low 70s and highs reaching the low 90s. There’s a 30% chance of showers and storms. Monday looks cooler with cloudy to mostly cloudy skies as the low pushes even closer, which brings our chances of rain and some thunder to 50%.
Morning lows are in the low 70s and highs reach the upper 80s.
