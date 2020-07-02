Families can now enjoy story time with new Richland Library phone line

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland Library has now added a phone line that allows families to listen to stories.
Library staff members will read folktales and fairy tales on the phone line. Officials with Richland Library said a new story will be available on the phone line every week.
This service is being offered by Richland Library as an option for residents who may not have high-speed internet or broadband access.
To listen to this week’s story, call 803-799-9084 and press six when you hear the prompt.
For more information about Richland Library’s storytelling phone line, please call 803-587-3637.
