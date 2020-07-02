Families can now enjoy story time with new Richland Library phone line

Families can now enjoy story time with new Richland Library phone line
Richland Library
By WIS News 10 Staff | July 2, 2020 at 5:09 PM EDT - Updated July 2 at 5:09 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland Library has now added a phone line that allows families to listen to stories.

Library staff members will read folktales and fairy tales on the phone line. Officials with Richland Library said a new story will be available on the phone line every week.

This service is being offered by Richland Library as an option for residents who may not have high-speed internet or broadband access.

To listen to this week’s story, call 803-799-9084 and press six when you hear the prompt.

For more information about Richland Library’s storytelling phone line, please call 803-587-3637.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.