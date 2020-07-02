Face masks required in all public buildings in Forest Acres beginning Monday

FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WIS) - The City Council of Forest Acres unanimously passed a mandatory face covering ordinance which will go into effect Monday, July 6.
The ordinance is wide-reaching, saying face coverings must be worn by everyone older than 10 in all public buildings. That includes stores, restaurants, salons, medical offices and even fitness centers (when not exercising).
Employees of any businesses that interact with customers must also wear masks, the ordinance states.
There is an exception for people with medical conditions who cannot wear masks.
People who violate the ordinance can be fined up to $25 for each offense.
Business that violate the ordinance can be fined up to $100 for each day of non-compliance.
The ordinance will remain in effect until Sept. 5.
Read the full ordinance below:
