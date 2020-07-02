1 dead, 1 injured after collision involving motorcycle in Kershaw County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person has died and another has been injured following a crash in Kershaw County on Thursday morning.
The Kershaw County Coroner’s Office identified the driver of the motorcycle who died as 72-year-old Nest Wymer of Elgin.
Officials said the crash happened around 9:10 a.m. on Highway 1 South near Longtown Road in Lugoff. Authorities said the motorcycle was hit from behind. The collision threw Wymer and the passenger from the motorcycle.
Wymer was rushed to a local hospital, but he died a short time later.
The passenger on the motorcycle was taken to a hospital in Columbia to be treated for injuries. The passenger is expected to be okay.
