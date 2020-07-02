COVID-19 summertime spike leads to danger zone, disease expert says

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Infectious disease and medical health experts were once hopeful warmer weather would slow down the spread of COVID-19. Instead, in South Carolina, we've seen a recent surge in positive cases and a considerable increase in percent positive.
Clues left in the pages of history provided early warning signs for potential summertime COVID-19 spread. University of South Carolina infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Alberg points to the 1918 flu pandemic.
“That was a new influenza strain not seen before in most of the population,” said Alberg. “During that time, influenza was not seasonal, went through the summer, and a peak in the fall.”
Once again, we have a new virus entering the population. He says the lack of immunity, not the weather, serves as the main driving force behind the continued spread of COVID-19.
"We had clues that the coronavirus was not going to go away in the hot weather by looking at what was happening in the Southern Hemisphere in the spring," Alberg mentioned. "There was no slow down in terms of the rates of transmission and infections."
On May 12, DHEC forecasted a significant decline in daily infections from June to August in South Carolina. It projected a mere six positive cases for August 1.
What transpired in June was a record-high for daily infection and double-digit percent positive for COVID-19 testing statewide. It's worth noting the increases have come after the loosening of social distancing guidelines at places such as beaches, restaurants, and other businesses.
Dr. Alberg says the percentage is strikingly high compared to what we saw months ago with mitigation measures.
"Virus is transmitting more rapidly, efficiently within the community," said Alberg. "If we don't get it in check, we're going to be in big trouble. We're already not in an optimal situation."
Dr. Alberg emphasizes the percent positive indicates the rise is real and happening. The risks, he says, will be the lack of capability to treat patients and a potential increase in the fatality rate.
So, concerns rise alongside the COVID-19 positive case increase in South Carolina.
Alberg says negative consequences exist if South Carolina continues on its current course.
"The risks then, not have the capability to treat all the patients that need to be treated," Alberg said. "The medical workforce at increase risk for disease and death themselves. Problem is when you get the case numbers so high. It overwhelms the infrastructure for case finding and evidence-based public health practices we want to have in place."
Dr. Alberg also points to potential economic turmoil.
"Is it going scare tourists away, not only in the short term but in the longer term?" asked Alberg. "Is it going to get so bad schools won't open including colleges and universities?"
Dr. Alberg adds part of the challenge in curbing the spread is the perception of the severity of symptoms relative to age. He says we tend to know it's less severe in younger people. However, the big problem is the high rate of infections is in the young adult population and late adolescents.
"Getting reports, rare now, but of younger people who've died from COVID-19 or hospitalized with COVID-19," said Alberg.
"Older the individual, the greater the risk for severe disease and death. Young people are essentially disease vectors or disease transmitters to their social network, including their parents and grandparents, and that's where the risks to society increase."
And there could be long-lasting effects even after one recovers from the virus.
"The negative impact, long-term, even patients that heal from COVID-19, are the long-term symptoms they're facing," said Alberg. "There do seem to be some."
Based on the surge in cases we see in South Carolina, Dr. Alberg predicts an even more significant rise in hospitalizations and death.
