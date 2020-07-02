COVID-19 pandemic has nearly cut SC’s unemployment trust fund in half, could run out by end of year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) said last week about 17,000 South Carolina submitted claims for unemployment benefits.
This was a slight decrease compared to the week before, according to officials. According to SCDEW, about 25% of the state’s workforce, or 635,688 South Carolinians, have submitted claims.
SCDEW said they have paid more than $2.72 billion in a combination of state unemployment insurance benefits and federal benefits in the last fifteen weeks.
Chief Administrative Officer Jaime Suber said they are getting to claims faster and have decreased their wait times.
“We’re still here with you. We’re walking this walk,” he said.
Right now, you can apply for four different programs. Three of them are federally-funded. The state unemployment insurance program is funded by the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund.
This week, SCDEW told lawmakers the fund had $1.1 billion in it before the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, they have about $685.5 million in the fund. Their projections show the trust fund will run out of money by the end of the year.
According to officials, on average they have been using $40 million from that fund every week.
Some help is on the way. Lawmakers allocated $500 million from the CARES Act money for the unemployment trust fund.
“That is something that will go a long way to keep from overtaxing or putting a burden back on the employer community,” Suber said.
SCDEW officials said, if things don’t improve, they expect the trust fund will run out of money by December or even earlier if claims per week increase. They said, if that happens, we’ll have to take out a loan from the federal government to continue paying benefits.
According to SCDEW staff, at least six states have already had to do this.
“There will be a need to borrow money regardless,” Suber said. “That may be on top of the $500 million. Due to the way we’re seeing the trust fund exhausted based on how much is going out every week.”
Staff with SCDEW told lawmakers it could take four years to build the fund back up. They are hoping to get it back to $1.1 billion or $1.3 billion. They also said employers could expect to see tax hikes.
Lawmakers said they hope to tackle this issue when they return to the State House in September.
