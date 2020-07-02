Columbia mural vandalized with racial slur, reward offered for info

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia police are looking for a person who vandalized a mural meant to celebrate diversity with a racial slur.
The crude graffiti, which read “kill all (slur)” was discovered Thursday morning.
It was done to a mural going up on the side of a building on Rosewood Drive near the Assembly Street intersection.
The new owners of the building, Realty Haven, hired world-renowned artist McClellan Douglas, who is based in Columbia, to paint the mural and focus on diversity.
Work on the mural began in April and it is still in progress, the owners told WIS.
The art is meant to be a gift to the community, done in conjunction with the non-profit Haven Home, which was launched by Realty Haven to help create affordable housing.
“I think it’s ignorance,” Lauren Taylor, the owner of Realty Haven and founder of Haven Home, said. “I think it’s really sad that we live in times like this where something so beautiful that’s intended to bring joy to people’s lives is taken in a way where someone can think something so horrible and so vile about any human being.”
A Facebook post shared by the artist hired to create the mural says the slur has been covered and he will work to fix the damage Sunday.
“I am heartbroken for my black brothers and sisters that had to see this sad attempt at intimidation,” he wrote.
Douglas said he wasn’t intimidated, though, but rather the act of vandalism “make(s) this piece that much more important” to him.
“This piece is not a political statement. This piece is a show of love,” he wrote. “This doesn’t intimidate me and honestly it just made me very sad and concerned for the person that did it.”
There is a $5,000 reward for information that can help lead to an arrest in this case.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
