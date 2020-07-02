City of Georgetown passes face mask mandate

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - City leaders in Georgetown passed an ordinance requiring the use of face masks in public.
The decision, which passed unanimously, was made during a city council meeting Thursday.
The ordinance goes into effect Friday at 9 a.m.
The mask ordinance, which was the only item on the council’s agenda, would “require individuals to wear face coverings in certain establishments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The law requires the use of face coverings while inside a retail businesses or restaurant, restaurant customers are not required to wear masks while dining.
The city is also allowing exemptions for health concerns, religious beliefs, children under 10 and personal services “where it is not practical or feasible to wear a Face Covering.”
