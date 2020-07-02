City of Columbia giving out free masks until July 10

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia will be providing face masks for free to citizens at several locations throughout the city.
The masks will be made available to those considered to be at high risk based on CDC guidance, and those in vulnerable populations.
Citizens will be able to receive up to two free masks per person or five masks per family.
The masks will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
The distribution of masks begins Monday, June 29 and ends Friday, July 10.
Below are the locations, dates and times for the face mask giveaway program:
Identified Sites:
- Busby Street Community Center - 1735 Busby Street
- Hampton Park Neighborhood Center - 1117 Brandon Avenue
- S. Edisto Neighborhood Center - 1914 Wiley Street
- Earlewood Community Center - 1113 Recreation Drive
Distribution Schedule:
June 29, 2020
- Busby Street Community Center - 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
- Hampton Park Neighborhood Center - 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
- S. Edisto Neighborhood Center - 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
- Earlewood Community Center - 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
July 1, 2020
- Busby Street Community Center - 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
- Hampton Park Neighborhood Center - 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
- S. Edisto Neighborhood Center - 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
- Earlewood Community Center - 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
July 2, 2020
- Busby Street Community Center - 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
- Hampton Park Neighborhood Center - 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
- S. Edisto Neighborhood Center - 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
- Earlewood Community Center - 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
July 6, 2020
- Busby Street Community Center - 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
- Hampton Park Neighborhood Center - 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
- S. Edisto Neighborhood Center - 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
- Earlewood Community Center - 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
July 8, 2020
- Busby Street Community Center - 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
- Hampton Park Neighborhood Center - 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
- S. Edisto Neighborhood Center - 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
- Earlewood Community Center - 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
July 10, 2020
- Busby Street Community Center - 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
- Hampton Park Neighborhood Center - 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
- S. Edisto Neighborhood Center - 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
- Earlewood Community Center - 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
For information on locations and times of operation click here.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.