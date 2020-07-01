13-year-old boy killed in stabbing in north Columbia identified

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 13-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in north Columbia on Tuesday has been identified.
The stabbing happened around 3 p.m. in the 3600 block of Ardincaple Drive, near Falling Springs Road. That’s behind the Sunset Shopping Center, near the intersection of River Road and North Main Street.
Robert Albert Jones IV, 13, was rushed to the hospital but died from a stab wound to his chest, the coroner said.
The Columbia Police Department arrested a 14-year-old boy and charged him with murder in the crime.
Police say there was some sort of dispute between the boys that had been going on for some time. They saw each other on Tuesday and began arguing again, investigators said, leading to the stabbing.
The suspect has not been named. He is being held in the juvenile area of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.