Two arrested after Tillman monument at SC State House vandalized using incendiary device

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Public Safety and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division have arrested two people after the Benjamin Tillman monument located at the S.C. State House was vandalized over the weekend.
According to SLED, 19-year-old Anna Jordan and 36-year-old James McTeer were taken into custody. Both were charged with arson and use, counseling, or soliciting others to use possess, or threaten to use a destructive device.
Officials said the vandalism was discovered on June 27 around 10:30 p.m. Authorities with the Bureau of Protective Services found an ignited incendiary device left at the base of the statue. SLED, who assisted in the investigation, said the suspects used thermite to vandalize the statue.
Officials said there was no permanent damage to the statue.
“Fortunately, this incident occurred overnight when there were no visitors to State House grounds at that time; however, the material used could have posed a serious danger to our officers,” said BPS Chief Matthew Calhoun. “The State House grounds must be a place where everyone can feel safe to peaceably assemble and exercise their first amendment rights, however, there is no place for violence or vandalism. We appreciate the prompt assistance of SLED leading to these arrests.”
