Sumter Co. deputies investigating shooting in Wedgefield

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating a shooting that happened on June 9.
Officials said two people fired shots at a home on Tillman Nursery Road in Wedgefield around 10:30 p.m. that night. The home was damaged, but the two people inside of the home were not hurt.
If you have any information about this shooting, please call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2000. You may also contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
