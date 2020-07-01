Sumter City Council passes mandatory mask ordinance to go into effect July 3

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter’s City Council passed a mandatory mask ordinance Wednesday that will go into effect Friday, July 3 at 6 a.m.
The mandate says customers and employees of retail and food establishments must wear a face covering over their nose and mouth.
Council members said people who do not comply could be fined up to $50.
The following are some places where masks are not required, and exceptions to who has to wear a mask:
- Outside or in unenclosed areas of stores and restaurants where people are social distancing at least six feet
- Those with religious beliefs that prevent them from wearing a face covering
- Those who cannot wear a face covering due to a medical or behavioral condition
- Children younger than 8 -- though the ordinance urges adults with kids aged 2 to 7 to have their children wear a mask in stores and restaurants
- People eating inside a restaurant
- In private, individual offices
- When complying with directions of law enforcement
- In settings where it is not practical or feasible to wear a face covering -- like going to the dentist or swimming
- While exclusively with members of a family or the same household
City Council will revisit the ordinance in 30 days.
