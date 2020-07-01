Sumter City Council passes mandatory mask ordinance to go into effect July 3

People who do not comply could be fined up to $50. (Source: Pexels)
By Laurel Mallory | July 1, 2020 at 12:31 PM EDT - Updated July 1 at 12:31 PM

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter’s City Council passed a mandatory mask ordinance Wednesday that will go into effect Friday, July 3 at 6 a.m.

The mandate says customers and employees of retail and food establishments must wear a face covering over their nose and mouth.

Council members said people who do not comply could be fined up to $50.

The following are some places where masks are not required, and exceptions to who has to wear a mask:

  • Outside or in unenclosed areas of stores and restaurants where people are social distancing at least six feet
  • Those with religious beliefs that prevent them from wearing a face covering
  • Those who cannot wear a face covering due to a medical or behavioral condition
  • Children younger than 8 -- though the ordinance urges adults with kids aged 2 to 7 to have their children wear a mask in stores and restaurants
  • People eating inside a restaurant
  • In private, individual offices
  • When complying with directions of law enforcement
  • In settings where it is not practical or feasible to wear a face covering -- like going to the dentist or swimming
  • While exclusively with members of a family or the same household

City Council will revisit the ordinance in 30 days.

